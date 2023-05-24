READING, Pa. – The Reading Parking Authority is hopeful a two-part plan will help alleviate the parking crisis in the city.
"The scope of this project is very large and has cost a lot of money in engineering and time, and I'm just glad to see a large project like this come to fruition," said RPA Executive Director Nathan Matz.
On Monday night, Reading City Council approved to expand on-street parking in these locations:
- North Eighth Street from Walnut to Buttonwood streets (39 spaces)
- Grape Street between South Second and South Third streets (14 spaces)
- Avenues A and B in Glenside Homes (67 spaces)
The Glenside Homes area especially has been in dire need for more spaces.
"If you've never studied the parking situation in Glenside, it's really, really bad," Matz said. "There's 502 units up there, and there's only 270 parking spaces."
These new spaces are in addition to the ones approved on May 8. Those are around the commercial areas and include:
- Fourth Street from Franklin to Washington streets (35 spaces)
- Cherry Street between South Fifth and South Sixth streets (22 spaces)
- Sixth Street from Penn to Washington streets (19 spaces)
Matz says business owners were taking a hit for the lack of open spaces.
"Parking, I think, it's one of the biggest keys for economic development," Matz said, "and without adequate parking, people will go somewhere else."
In all, the two plans will add 196 new spaces, but it won't happen overnight.
"We are waiting for the final touches from PennDOT," Matz said. "Once we have that, we have to re-lay out the intersections and re-stripe and repaint, 'cause we're moving the center lines over, and we have to create the parking stalls."
He says the work will begin in the next month or two. In the meantime, Matz says the authority will continue to look at other parts of the city to expand parking.