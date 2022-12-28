READING, Pa. - Reading's Christmas tree drop off is underway. Public Works Division Manager Kyle Zeiber said it will be getting busier after New Year's.

"Normally, we stop doing it around the end of January. If we do see a lot more trees coming in a little later, we might see it extend a week or so," said Zeiber.

Trees can be dropped off near the City Park basketball courts and the parking lot across from the Schlegel Park Pool.

"We put some barricades out and we kind of asked people to throw it behind the barricade to keep it in one area," said Zeiber.

The Public Works Department said all ornaments have to be off and it will not be accepting any artificial trees.

"We throw it through a chipper and chip everything up, so we can't have that fouling up our equipment," said Zeiber.

The chips are taken to the department's storage facility. Zeiber said people can go there and get them.

"We give them to some community gardens and some larger organizations. They use it to keep weeds down and things like that," said Zeiber.

Trees cannot be left on the curb. At Blue Marsh Lake, people can take trees to the State Hill and Blue Marsh North boat launches. They will eventually act as a fish habitat.

All decorations have to be removed, there cannot be colored paint or chemical treatment, and no artificial trees will be accepted.