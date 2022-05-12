READING, Pa. - Some voters in Berks County are asking: where's my ballot?
With just days to go before the Pennsylvania Primary, some say they're still waiting for their mail-in ballot to arrive.
Berks County officials say they're aware of concerns.
Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt says about 19,000 people applied for mail in ballots for the upcoming primary election, but around 4,000 ballots have not yet been delivered to voters.
"We're working closely with the United States Postal Service," says Barnhardt. "The printer indicated they're not at the print shop, they've been dispatched out to the mail service. We're trying to track back and see where they might be."
If you haven't received your ballot in time for the election, there are still ways to vote.
You can stop by Election Services to cancel the first mail-in ballot and receive a new one. You can also go to your polling place on Election Day and vote by provisional ballot, or you can surrender your mail-in ballot and vote in person.
"What it is, is a system of checks and balances to make sure a person only actually had the opportunity to vote once," says Barnhardt.
County officials acknowledge there have been some challenges with the mail-in ballot system and ballots were sent out later because of changes.
"When you have court challenges, who should or should not be on the ballot, there were some various changes throughout our community, much the same as everywhere else with the redistricting," says Barnhardt.
If you are voting by mail, you should turn your ballot in at one of two county drop boxes to ensure it is received on time. The boxes are at the Services Center in Reading and the Ag Center in Bern Township.