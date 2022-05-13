Reading, Pa. - The Berks County Office of Election Services is opening Saturday for voters, who have not yet received their mail-in ballot, to request a replacement ballot.
Election Services says the County became aware of concerns related to the timely delivery of some mail-in ballots earlier this week and has been working with the postal service to locate any outstanding ballots within the postal system.
The County is working to expedite the delivery of the outstanding ballots. Those efforts have already resulted in locating ballots with several expected to hit mailboxes Friday, a media release reports.
Voters who have not yet received their mail-in ballot are able to come to the Office of Election Services to cancel the first ballot and request a replacement ballot, which is handed to them on the spot.
The Office of Election Services has added office hours for this Saturday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to noon.
The office is located at 633 Court Street, 1st Fl. in Reading.
Voters may park free of charge along the left side of the Court Street bridge and enter the Berks County Services Center through the Reed Street entrance on Saturday.
The Office of Election Services is also open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 16 and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, May 17.
All completed mail-in ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day.