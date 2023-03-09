LOWER HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - There aren't too many cold cases that one ponders on a grocery store run.

"We feel very strongly that there are folks out there that know what happened,” said Trooper David Beohm with State Police.

As the 15th anniversary of the murder of grocery executive Gary Redner comes to pass, the Crime Alert Berks signs, still offering an over six-figure sum for information, continue to greet customers as they enter the family's stores.

Could a regular shopper even hold clues?

"We always like for you guys to follow up on this cause maybe it's the off chance that somebody heard something a little funky one day in the last ten, fifteen years,” Beohm said.

With the passage of time, the Reading State Police barracks is once again in a transitional period in terms of cold case leadership.

Could a fresh set of investigative eyes help?

"We've had a couple different cold case investigators since this homicide and you know they're gonna look into this and see what they think,” Beohm said.

Redner was found bludgeoned to death outside his home in Lower Heidelberg Township on the morning of March 9th, 2008. His family continues to seek justice.

“This isn't a cold case where we have an unidentified victim, right? We have Gary Redner, we know who he was,” Beohm said.

Redner was last seen alive at Ganly's Pub and Restaurant on the night of March 8th, just minutes from his home. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"The reward is $125,000 dollars,” Beohm said. “That's the reward for information that would lead to the arrest of who killed Gary Redner."

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Alert Berks County.