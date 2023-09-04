READING, Pa. - A husband, father and grandfather taken too soon.

"It's been sleepless nights, not being able to eat right, not being able to focus,” said Amaryllis Garman.

Reading Police say her husband, Ellis Garman, was gunned down by 32-year-old Vincent James Sanchez. It happened on the afternoon of July 21st at South Sixth and Cherry Streets.

"My grandkids would not be able to, um, to remember how much he loved them and adores them. His kids are gonna grow up with such sadness,” said Garman.

Garman's homicide was just one of three shootings that would occur over a 24-hour period.

His wife says she has advice for other families of gun violence who don't speak out and communicate with the police.

"The only person you're going to be hurting is yourself, because you're gonna live with the pain, you're gonna live with the hurt, and what you need to do is speak up and get some closure,” Garman said.

She says she wants him to be remembered as the foundation of her family.

"How he always was there not only for myself, but he was the rock of our family. He was the rock for me. He was the rock for my kids,” Garman said.

Now that foundation is gone and she's living in fear.

“I'm not only fearing for my family, I'm fearing for any family that he comes across,” Garman said. “I believe he should turn himself in and get it over with."

If you know the whereabouts of Vincent James Sanchez, you're asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for his arrest.