Wildfires raging in Canada are causing air quality issues in the northeastern U.S.,and the fires may also lead to some changes for a Berks County group's upcoming trip to Nova Scotia.

The group planned the trip months ago and planned to travel thousands of miles of colorful coastline, lush, green forests and sprawling farms.

"It was about six months ago that we planned this trip to Nova Scotia. I wanted to always visit Prince Edward Island I'm an Ann of Green Gables fan," said Vicky Heffner, Education Curator for the Berks History Center .

As the Berks History Center is on the eve of a 29 person trip to Nova Scotia, members are taking another unforeseen element into account.

"It was first yesterday [Wednesday] morning that I heard about the wildfires, of course I was concerned for the people and the devastation that's going on there," continued Heffner.

White Star Tours assures the group the 'Green Gables' are still a go, but they may have to adjust a few stops.

"We are scheduled next Tuesday, June the 6th, to be near Halifax which is where the wildfires are near. We may have to reroute some of the activities," Heffner said.

The trip is taking on a different historical perspective , with learning about past history, but also living history with a major event happening there right now.

"I think at this point they're just restricting people from going into the woods and the forest and so forth and so we'll just be very careful when we're there and certainly follow any rules or any changes we need to make to our itinerary," she continued.

The group's members say, as they explore and learn about the area, they also want to help.

"I think as a group you know we'll take up a collection and I'll find a worthy place to give it to," Heffner says.

The group plans to be back in Berks by June 9th.

"We're just excited to be there and we hope to bring some joy to those people in the area who are certainly suffering,"Heffner continued.