BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- It's already been a historically bad fire season for Canada, which has multiple large wildfires burning.

So far more than 13 million acres have burned and weather predictions indicate things could get worse next week.

"If you have multiple fires in one region you can be spread very thin on what resources you can obtain and what are available that you can use," said Christopher Mast, who does maintenance for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR.)

Mast has also been a wildland firefighter for the last twelve years and travels to various states as part of a crew with the DCNR.

He says there is a lot that goes into a plan of attack.

"Everything from getting different crews in, ordering crews and then ordering all your resources, setting up fire camp. We have aircraft, equipment, it goes on and on," said Mast.

Mast says weather and terrain are two major factors affecting how a fire behaves and how to fight it.

Different tactics are used to fight them. Sometimes direct methods like using terrain features if the weather cooperates. Other times crews are putting in contingency lines a mile out from the fire itself.

"Working on prepping areas ahead of the fire to potentially slow it down as well as burn out back burning operations to bring fire to the fire, and burn out some of those fuels," said Mast.

Literally fighting fire with fire, and it's exhausting work that takes a lot of careful thought and an extreme emphasis on safety.

"We are very highly-trained and we constantly train all year long to go out and fight these fires," Mast said.

The fires in Canada will likely be burning for some time; they can take weeks or even months to get 100% contained.

"Some fires in different geographic regions are kind of let to do their thing," said Mast. "They're steered but you might have to wait till winter or significant rainfall until something happens."