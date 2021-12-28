WAYNE TWP., Pa. — Kaley Egan, a wildlife rehabilitator at the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township, Berks County, has been keeping a close eye on an injured bald eagle, after she said it was found hurt along the Thun section of the Schuylkill River Trail near Birdsboro, Berks County.
"She's doing very well," said Egan. "Pretty much, we are visiting our veterinarian once a week for the next couple weeks."
Egan said a hole in the eagle's wing caused what she believes is a break.
"It is presumed that it is a bullet wound," said Egan.
It's a wound, she said, the wildlife center does not typically see.
"She's stable. She's on some medications, but she's alert," Egan said. "She's eating for us, eating and drinking."
Alexander Murray, a Pennsylvania game warden, said it's also not every day the commission receives calls about bald eagles.
"We see a lot of injured red-tail hawks, that type of thing," said Murray.
If you do come across an injured eagle, he said you should not try handling it.
"That animal, obviously it's injured in some fashion," Murray said. "It's probably going to feel threatened by you approaching it. It could cause a lot of injury to yourself."
As for the bald eagle at Red Creek, Egan said it is the only one currently in its care and the wildlife center is optimistic about the future.
"We're hopeful in the next couple of months that she will be released," said Egan.