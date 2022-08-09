The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a $700 billion-plus economic bill by this Friday.
A large portion of the 755-page bill is what Democrats call the most substantial investment in history to fight climate change — a $400 billion investment.
It also entails a corporate tax rate hike, and the bill would allow the government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare.
Democrats said it will help ease inflation, but Senate Republicans said otherwise and argue that it would be too costly.
"Usually measures like this take some time to have an effect, but make no mistake about it, the Democrats are going to tout passing a series of big items aimed at helping improve the economy," said Terry Madonna, a political analyst and senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University.
Madonna said he believes Democratic leadership is going to want to move the bill through as quickly as possible, despite some progressives wanting more.
"They're going to make a big deal of that and try to motivate their voters just as the Supreme Court's decision on Roe dealing with abortion has certainly motivated Democrats," Madonna said, "and we now see Democratic candidates faring better in many parts of our country."
Albright College economics professor Farhad Saboori said he believes one of the major controversies as the bill heads to the House will be new corporate taxes, including a 15% minimum tax on big corporations.
"That would be controversial because more conservative politicians think that the government should not interfere in the markets," Saboori said.
Saboori added he thinks it would take time to see the bill's impact and that initially, the Congressional Budget Office expects that the bill is going to raise inflation slightly.
"But then over time, in three or four years, the benefits of more productive economy and the benefits to consumers in terms of lower cost for prescription drugs would reduce it," Saboori said.
With the bill aiming to cut greenhouse gases, Madonna said we will have to watch to see how it plays out in Pennsylvania if it is passed, considering the state is a large energy producer.