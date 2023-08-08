SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Wilson High School student is being honored for her many hours of volunteer work spent serving her community.

Youth Volunteer Corps of Reading (YVCR) has recognized Wilson High School junior Samantha Martinez with its annual Youth of the Year Award.

This award is given to one student who has shown exemplary leadership skills and has the highest level of volunteer commitment recorded in the program year.

“She is the epitome of grace, kindness and strength. Her leadership skills and ability to make everyone around her feel at ease makes her light impossible to ignore. She is a true leader and community changemaker,” said Lindsay Sites, YVCR program director.

Samantha served over 230 hours on community projects ranging from volunteering at homeless shelters, helping develop and run story time and playground programs and facilitating conversations about equality and justice for groups of students in her school and adults in the community.

Since her involvement with YVCR began five years ago, Samantha has put in over 500 hours of service, making her the first recipient of the YVCR 500-Hour Award as well.

“This program has not only taught me how to speak up for what’s right and be a better person, but it has also given me the chance to make lifelong friendships," said Samantha.

"I am beyond grateful to have accepted this award and hope to continue being a change maker in my community in the years to come.”