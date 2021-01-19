SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School Board on Tuesday witnessed the recommissioning of Richard H. Faidley as superintendent for a new three-year term.
Judge Ben Nevius, from the Berks County Court of Common Pleas, swore in Faidley to the new term.
In December, the board awarded Faidley the new contract, retroactive to July 1, 2020.
The contract, which will expire June 30, 2023, provides Faidley with a base salary of $197,124.
Because the board required Faidley to resign under his 2017 agreement last month, the district recommissioned him Tuesday night.
In other matters, the board voted to:
– Amend a support staff and administrative salary freeze, which had been approved June 22, 2020, as part of the 2020-2021 budget. The amendments will now provide all support staff and all administrators with a salary increase of 1.725%, retroactive to Jan. 1.
– Award roofing contracts to Heidler Roofing Services Inc., York, for work on the lower and upper house portions of the high school complex.
The lower house portion will cost $229,770 and a skylight dome replacement will cost $8,000. The upper house roof work will cost $2.59 million. The construction work will begin at the conclusion of this school year.
– Authorize C2C Design Group, Wernersville, to conduct a civil engineering boundary and topographic survey at the high school campus at a cost of $28,000. The work is in anticipation of a high school expansion project.
– Appoint Faidley to the executive board of the Berks County School Districts Health Trust, effective Jan. 20.