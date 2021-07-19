SPRING TWP., Pa. – When students in Wilson School District return to school next month, they will have the option of whether or not to wear masks in school buildings and on school buses.
The board voted 7-2 Monday night to approve a health and safety plan for the 2021-22 school year which will make masks optional and will remove social distancing requirements when deemed impractical for a full in-person learning environment.
Board members Steph Kocher and Amy Kennedy voted against the plan.
Kocher asked to have the administration's plan amended to keep the mask mandate for all children and teachers.
"Nobody on this board is a medical professional and it makes common sense to defer to medical professionals for guidance," Kocher said. "According to the CDC, masks should be worn indoors by anyone two and older who is not vaccinated."
Kocher also pointed out that earlier in the day the American Academy of Pediatrics made a statement to recommend all children over the age of two wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.
"After the American Academy of Pediatrics came forward with the new recommendation, one of the doctors assisting us in creating a health and safety plan said the best chance of a successful school year is to guarantee that everyone is masked when entering a school building," Kocher said.
The board voted against the amendment to mandate masks, with only Kennedy supporting the move.
In the plan presented by the administration at the start of the meeting, there was a recommendation to mandate masks on school buses, even though they would be optional in the buildings.
Board member Jay Nigrini asked for an amendment to remove the requirement for masking on buses.
"It makes no sense that those students be masked (on buses) and then come into the building unmasked," Nigrini said.
The board approved that amendment.
Several parents addressed the board prior to the vote on the whole plan and demanded they have the choice to decide about masking their children.
Parent Alyssa Dunkleberger said her son was almost prevented from moving from kindergarten to first grade because of the mask mandate.
"Emotionally, he was not there because he wasn't able to engage with his teacher and was not able to create a bond with the other students and his teacher," Dunkleberger said. "A growing child needs that connection emotionally with their peers and with their teachers to get stronger as a student."
Parents also voiced fears about the possibility of the district requiring vaccinations for students.
Andrew Hoffert, director student supports and services, said no part of the plan requires a COVID-19 vaccination and it does not ask parents to vaccinate their children before sending them to school.
Hoffert said the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
In other news, for the third consecutive month, a large number of parents addressed the board on the district's proposed equity policy and their fears that the policy will promote critical race theory.
Superintendent Richard Faidley explained the board plans to hold an ad hoc committee meeting prior to the second reading of the policy, which is expected to be held in September.