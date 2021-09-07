SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School Board on Tuesday night heard from several community members who asked for a resolution to be adopted to eliminate critical race theory from the curriculum and from a proposed equity policy.
Over the last several months, parents and community members have criticized a proposed equity policy that was removed from a voting agenda in May in order to allow an ad hoc committee to address the issue this fall.
Many parents have said they believe the proposed policy is a way to incorporate critical race theory into the curriculum.
Critical race theory, or CRT, is a legal term which the American Bar Association defines as a "critique of how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers."
Superintendent Richard Faidley said in July that the proposed policy was put on hold in order to allow community conversations to address the topic of equity.
A community roundtable to discuss equity has been scheduled for Sept. 28.
Victor Talotta encouraged the board to pass a resolution barring the tenets of CRT from the Wilson educational system, including the banning of any modifications in the curriculum to achieve equity.
"As it relates to the equity policy and whether it's a Trojan horse for CRT — on one hand, we've heard from board members that the proposed policy is not focused on race and is not a Trojan horse," Talotta said. "But on the other hand, a board member on the equity committee explained that she has been enlightened to see race in everything."
"I ask the board to proceed with an anti-CRT resolution before any subsequent work is done on the equity policy," Talotta said.
"If I am wrong and the equity policy is not a ploy to usher in the tenets of CRT," he went on, "then the board shouldn't have a problem passing such a resolution to ensure safeguards are in place to prevent Wilson from going from an exemplary educational system to just another woke mediocre indoctrination mill."
Tony DiGiromo agreed.
"Dr. Faidley assured us that he does not intend to introduce CRT into the Wilson curriculum," DiGiromo said. "If that is true, then why not take CRT off the table by adopting a policy against CRT? This would eliminate the fear and division caused by the topic and allow everyone to focus on the true issue of equity."
Craig Stonaha told the board there is a perception in the community that Wilson is trying to start a civil war.
"Please know, you are ripping the community apart," Stonaha said. "One board member said we need the policy to find the problem. That is the very definition of a witch-hunt."
The board did not discuss the proposed policy or the upcoming roundtable, but board member Jay Nigrini said he has been engaged with his fellow board members and Faidley in appropriately wording a proposed resolution against CRT.
"To establish what the equity policy is, it is equally important to establish what the equity policy is not," Nigrini said. "Hopefully, a proposed resolution will come before the board for vote and discussion."
Board member Michael Martin added that he would like to see the board consider an in-service day for teachers on how to present information to children while remaining neutral.
"We have seen both sides of the teaching spectrums taking liberties," Martin said.
Neither the board nor the administration addressed Martin's suggestion.
Community member Jameson Beates threw the topic of the school mask mandate into the discussion.
"In August, the school board voted to deny freedom in the form of parental rights in regard to medical rights for children," Beates said. "How dare you deny freedom to parents, especially after pushing a Marxist racial equity hysteria for the last year?"
"The Wilson School Board has actively been abusing the natural rights of parents with their mask mandate and shown clear disregard for Pennsylvania Sunshine laws in creating and implementing an equity task force," he added. "I call on the equity task force to be dissolved and reformed back to the student services committee under new leadership that will follow state law."