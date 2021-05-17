SPRING TWP., Pa. – It seemed the Wilson School Board was taking a step back in time Monday night when it held its board meeting through a 100% virtual platform.
However, the virtual forum had little to do with concerns about COVID-19 itself but was instead chosen to avoid removing and arresting one of its own board members for refusing to wear a mask.
For the past few months, the board met in person with limited public attendance while allowing the public to view the meetings live on the district's YouTube channel.
At the start of Monday's meeting, though, Solicitor John Miravich announced the district had chosen to hold the meeting virtually because it learned someone was planning to violate the district's masking policy.
"We became aware that an individual was planning to attend the public meeting and not comply with the current district masking policy," Miravich said. "Because we are still under the directives of the health and safety plan that was approved by this board and the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health guidelines, we decided to hold the meeting totally virtually."
At the conclusion of the meeting, board member Michael Martin said he wanted to publicly state that he was the individual in question.
"It was pretty simple," Martin explained. "It was going to be symbolic to bring attention to the fact that our children are facing suicide, increased drug use, mental illness and many other issues, too numerous to mention."
Martin said the issue turned personal for him when he was informed at a curricular committee meeting that he would be removed and arrested by Spring Township police if he refused to wear a mask.
"I believe in civil disobedience when things are not correct," Martin said. "I was ready to accept those consequences. All of these things are not about right and wrong, but about trying to help our students."
Martin said students should not have been subjected to the mental anguish the district caused by opening and closing schools during COVID-19 outbreaks.
"There are no vaccines for suicide, there are no vaccines for drug abuse and no vaccine for mental anguish," he said. "It's time to put substance over form. We know our students are being impacted but we're stuck with outdated rules."
Martin cited the incidence of a recent student suicide but admitted that he had no knowledge whether that was related to the pandemic.
Martin said he did not appreciate the move by the district to hold the meeting virtually.
"I look forward to letting parents know that we will commit to opening school on time without restrictions," Martin added. "It's imperative that our students get back to normalcy."
Neither the administration nor Martin's fellow board members commented on his statement.
In other news, the board voted unanimously to approve a proposed final 2021-22 budget that includes a 5.3% tax increase.
Chief Financial Officer Christine Schlosman said the $119.6 million spending plan includes a $3.7 million deficit.
In another matter, the board approved a request for revised job descriptions and salary increases for secondary food service managers, food service cooks and secondary food service workers.
Superintendent Richard Faidley said all food service workers will receive 3% increases but the salary adjustments at the secondary level is from a restructuring of the department to consolidate and increase revenues.
Faidley said this would be the first phase of the restructuring of the district's food service and that there will be additional analysis at the elementary level in the future.