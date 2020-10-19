SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Wilson School Board voted 8-1 on Monday to approve the purchase of seven propane-fueled school buses and to proceed with bidding work for the infrastructure to accommodate propane vehicles.
But board member Ed Case cast a dissenting vote, asking the board to delay the action to give fair consideration to electric vehicles.
“This is a 10-year decision and electric is now,” Case said. “Wilson is losing an opportunity to go with electric buses, as this technology is becoming more mainstream.”
Case said there is $3 billion in grant money available for electric bus technology.
“I would like (electric) vendors to come here and present options so that we can see what is available,” Case said. “We haven’t done 100 percent of our homework.”
Dr. Richard Faidley, superintendent, said while there are some benefits to electric vehicles, there are also some drawbacks, especially in the climate in the northeast section of the country.
“Successes are occurring in warmer climates and in climates similar to ours, those buses have failed miserably,” Faidley said. “In our climate, battery replacement is recommended every six years, which is an additional $100,000 for each bus.”
Faidley also said the infrastructure upgrades for electric vehicles could potentially cost millions of dollars.
“And electric buses have a limited mileage range between charges and that is a significant concern for us,” Faidley said.
Randy S. Williams, Sr., director of transportation, said while the average cost for a propane bus is about $96,000, an electric bus costs anywhere between $310,000 and $375,000.
“At the end of the day, the cost of ownership of a propane bus is the cheaper of the costs,” Williams said. “Electric will be an up and coming technology, but the battery issue is real. In colder climates, a charge takes between eight to nine hours. It is the vehicle of the future; it’s just not today.”
Williams also pointed out that while electric produces zero emissions, propane has a .02 emissions technology.
“That’s a dramatic improvement over diesel,” he said.
The contract approved was with Brightbill Transportation, Lebanon, Lebanon County, for six 72-passenger Bluebird Vision school buses and one 48-passenger lift Bluebird Vision school bus for a total cost of $692,656.
But after grant monies are applied, the cost to the district will be $633,156.
Dr. Amy Kennedy, board member, suggested the district begin thinking about building electric infrastructure for future purchases.
“This is just ten percent of our buses,” Kennedy said. “When electric is a more viable solution, we could be ready to go.”
The bidding of work for the propane infrastructure will include electrical, concrete, tanks and pumps.
In addition, a $4,000 contract was awarded to Consolidated Engineers, Leesport, for engineering worked needed to prepare plans to proceed with the infrastructure.
In other news, the board approved student trips to:
- Australia and New Zealand for 24 technology education students from Aug. 11-22, 2021. The cost to students is $5,995, plus transportation.
- Disney World, Orlando Florida, for 100 band, chorus, orchestra and theatre students from June 7-12, 2021. The cost to students is about $1,800.
- St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica, for 24 high school AP environmental/ AP biology students from Feb. 1-5, 2021. The cost to students is $2,300.
Kennedy questioned whether students on such trips will be required to quarantine for two weeks upon their return. In addition, she said many families are planning Disney World trips next month over the Thanksgiving break and questioned whether they will be forced to quarantine.
Dr. Andrew Hoffert, director of student supports and services, said the State Department of Health recommends quarantining, but does not require it for students returning from out-of-state or the country.
“We can’t mandate it unless the Department of Health comes back with another guideline,” Hoffert said.
Kennedy also suggested that because the band trip is only held every four years, the district should consider allowing it to occur again in two years should parents feel it is unsafe to send their children in 2021.
Faidley said the administration could consider it.