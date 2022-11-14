SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School Board voted 8-0 at a special meeting Monday night to censure board member Michael Martin and request his resignation. Martin abstained from the vote.
The censure also removes Martin as treasurer of the board and from serving on all committees, but the board has no legal recourse to remove him as a member.
The vote came after two hours of public comment from community members, teachers and students who called for Martin's resignation.
Martin did not resign Monday night, despite controversy swarming around comments he made at last week's meeting, saying Black people can be easily offended and sometimes react ignorantly.
Martin claimed he was quoting an article about societal issues in order to address student behavior and further a discussion about problems facing the school system. (Watch video of last week's meeting, where the remarks in question begin at 2:31:45.)
The district has since published a statement on its website condemning the comments and calling for Martin's resignation.
Superintendent Christopher Trickett said he was deeply saddened that the remarks shared at the recent board meeting may have significantly set the district back as an entire community.
"My heart breaks for our students who spent the last week processing these remarks through their individual lenses and their families," Trickett said. "We categorically reject the statements made last week as inappropriate, hurtful and unacceptable, and we are committed to creating a community where everyone feels safe, valued and appreciated for their unique contributions."
Prior to public comments, Martin was permitted to make a statement.
"I want to start by saying that when I spoke those words last Monday night, I didn't understand the pain and hurt that would cause," Martin said. "Although my intention was to further a conversation about student behavior, I realized that my timing and approach was wrong and caused the community to be hurt. I take full responsibility for that and the pain that I have caused you."
Martin said he is not a racist.
"I've done more to help people of color over the last 40 years than most people probably don't realize or understand," Martin said.
He also addressed students, saying, "I've offered the administration to meet with you in a school setting to listen to your comments and questions."
Andrea Thomas, a parent of two children in the district, told Martin that she would not let him off the hook, as he took the time to research the article, read it and then decide that it fit into his perspective and thought process.
"You had the nerve to say afterwards that you don’t have a racist bone in your body," Thomas said. "That’s the number one thing a racist says."
"Do not come here and say you're sorry because you were from reading from an article," she continued. "Maybe you need to self-reflect, but I would like for you to resign as you have nothing to offer."
Bernard McCree, a grandfather of 11, with six in the district, said he was alarmed, incensed, outraged and livid about Martin's comments.
"I came to set the house on fire, but after I listened again to this vitriol today, I was even more outraged that someone would take words that were not their own," McCree said. "But when you said them, they became an embodiment of who you are."
"I do not accept your apology; I demand your resignation," McCree continued. "And I can guarantee you that if you do not resign, I will not allow my grandchildren to be dehumanized, and I will not allow black- and brown skinned young men to be put in a box anymore."
"I'm tired, and if I have to stand before your house, and if I have to stand when you come into this building and protest, I will do it," McCree said to Martin. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in times of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of controversy and conflict. You have conflicted us. Your time is over."
Although most speakers chastised Martin for his comments, three members of the community spoke in support of Martin.
Rick Crump said he was very disturbed by what he was seeing at the special meeting.
Crump said Martin was being labeled as a racist and railroaded with what amounted to a trial by mob.
"I've listened carefully to what Mr. Martin said and what he did not say," Crump said. "Mr. Martin was trying to start a conversation about the responsibility of this board, administrators and teachers about being more diligent and consistent in applying student discipline."
"He wanted some honest conversation about whether people felt intimidated and afraid to address it," Crump added. "And what was the response he received? Accusations of racist behavior."
"Parents are very concerned about student behavior; it's the elephant in the room, and Mr. Martin is trying to get you to do your jobs, to do something about it, and you turn it around on him as being racist," Crump continued.
Crump then alleged that another board member, Guadalupe Kasper, made disparaging remarks about whites at a board meeting after Jan. 6. "Her comments were blatantly and unapologetically aimed at whites," Crump claimed, "and yet there wasn't a hint of outrage by a single one of you."
"Mr. Martin's comments were not directed at race. They were directed at this board, administrators and teachers for inconsistency and confronting inappropriate student behaviors," Crump said. "Racism is very serious and should be stamped out wherever it occurs, but so is the false accusation of racism."
Daniel Buckley, a teacher at Whitfield Elementary, said Martin's comments have done serious and possibly irreparable damage to many in the community.
"The views he has espoused are not only mean spirited, but they are also wrong and potentially very dangerous," Buckley said. "Do the right thing for this district and its students so that all may begin to heal from the harm he caused."
At the conclusion of the three-hour meeting, Martin made a final comment.
"Overall, I think I can really say that I'm processing a lot of the information," Martin said. "I do respect everybody's opinions. I do respect everybody in this room. Thank you."