SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School Board is clearly satisfied with the performance of their superintendent, as the board voted 9-0 to appoint Richard H. Faidley to another three-year term.
After accepting the resignation of Faidley as superintendent under his 2017 agreement, the board approved a new agreement to reappoint him, effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023.
Faidley’s base compensation will be $197,124.20. Beginning on July 1, 2021, for each year of the agreement, he will be eligible for an adjustment to his salary, not to exceed 3% plus a discretionary merit increase as determined by the board.
Also beginning July 1, 2021, for each year of the agreement, the district shall make a contribution in the amount of $4,000 to the Arizona State Retirement System. Prior to his service in several school districts in Pennsylvania, Faidley was an administrator in three school districts in Arizona.
In a brief comment, Faidley told the board, “Thank you. I appreciate your support.”
Other actions
The board voted to accept with gratitude a donation to each Wilson School District building from the Wilson Education Foundation. The donated monies were given to each building principal for allocation and are specified to be used for a special activity or purchase to create a memorable moment to celebrate their students. Each elementary building received $500 and the middle schools and high school each received $800.
Board President Brad Hart and Treasurer Mike Martin were reappointed as representatives to the Pennsylvania School Board Association. Martin was renamed legislative chairperson, while Hart remains the employee relations contact.
In addition, the board appointed member Guadalupe Kasper as district representative to the Joint Operating Committee of Berks Career and Technology Center and member Amy Kennedy as district representative to the Berks County Intermediate Unit for 2021. The board also appointed Keith A. Stamm and William Herbine to the Spring Township Park and Recreation Board for 2021.
The final draft of the revised Wilson School District Business Privilege and Mercantile Tax Regulations, effective Jan. 1, was approved by the board. The new regulations supersede all previous regulations of the district’s business privilege tax regulations, mercantile tax regulations, information bulletins, position or policy statements, and interpretations.
The business privilege tax rate is 1.5 mills, or $1.50 per $1,000, of gross receipts. The mercantile tax rate is 1.0 mill, or $1.00 per $1,000, on wholesale gross receipts, and 1.5 mills on retail and restaurant gross receipts.
The board also approved a transportation contract with the Berks County Intermediate Unit to transport to the Camphill Special School at a rate of $113.73 per student per day through Sept. 30, 2020, and then an adjusted rate of $94.78 per student per day from Sept. 24, 2020, through the end of the school year, unless the contract is modified or terminated.
Also, the board approved a proposal from Hafer Petroleum Equipment Ltd., Birdsboro, for an estimated cost of $7,000 for time and material to repair the existing underground fuel system to properly hydrostatically test the under-dispenser containment sumps. The repairs are required for the diesel and unleaded underground storage tanks to pass the annual and three-year testing required by the Department of Environmental Protection regulations of December 2019.