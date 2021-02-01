SPRING TWP., Pa. – Retirements were a special point of focus at Monday night's online meeting of the Wilson School Board in Berks County.
First, Richard H. Faidley, school district superintendent, expressed his gratitude to the seven employees whose retirements were accepted by the board: Veronica Andes, Jeffrey Brubaker, Deborah Chestnut, Vickie Jones, Donald Keener, Robin Timpson and Linda Weitzel.
"I wish all of these individuals great success in their next endeavors and phase of life," Faidley said.
The board then approved a memorandum of understanding between the Wilson Education Association and Act 93 administrators of the Wilson School District for an early retirement incentive program.
For eligible participants who retire in the 2020-21 school year only, the school district will make a multiyear, non-elective contribution of $10,000 each year for three years to the 403(b) plan, for a total of $30,000. Payment will be made in a lump sum, on or before Sept. 1 of the years of the ERIP.
Eligible participants must have completed at least 20 years of active service as an employee of the Wilson School District and must be permanently retiring. In addition, they may be eligible to continue participation in the district's healthcare program.
The board also approved an agreement between the school district and Act 93 administrators for coursework completion. Certified administrators will receive an addition of $2,500 to their base salary upon completion of a doctoral degree.
Non-certified administrators who earn an advanced post-secondary degree will receive an addition of $1,500 to their base salary upon completion of the requisite, pre-approved coursework which leads to the additional degree.
All such base salary increases will become effective at the beginning of the next semester following completion of the required coursework.
The memoranda were approved without discussion by a 9-0 vote.
Other actions
The board approved the adoption of a tuition contract agreement with the Children's Home of Reading's Centre Avenue Academy at a cost of $208 per special education student, per day, for the 2020-21 school year.
In addition, the board agreed to contract with the Berks County Intermediate Unit to manage Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for nonpublic services, in accordance with the CARES Act, for La Salle Academy, John Paul II Center for Special Learning, St. Ignatius Loyola Regional School and Sacred Heart School.
The district will pay the BCIU $7,070.40, the non-public share determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education formula for distribution. It will also pay $294.60 for administrative costs. Services began March 13, 2020 and terminate Sept. 30, 2022.
The board also approved a service agreement with Suzanne Nangle to perform an independent educational evaluation at a fee not to exceed $4,500.
New lease agreements for multi-function copiers were approved. These include a 60-month lease from Stratix Systems, Wyomissing, for five copiers to replace expiring leases at multiple schools for $668 per month.
Also approved was the 2021-22 BCIU mandated services budget. Wilson's share is $93,928.34.
Andrew Hoffert, director of student supports and services, was authorized to serve as an agent of the district for the purpose of applying for federal grant funds designated for COVID-19 relief.
Also, the board accepted a 2020 Live Healthy School Grant check in the amount of $2,500 from Capital BlueCross to be used to support Wilson's program to educate students about the value of lifelong physical activity and healthy eating.