SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Wilson School Board in Berks County will hold a special meeting Monday night to address a member's race-related comments.

The board said its leaders are already working to censure Mike Martin and request his resignation.

Last week, Martin reportedly quoted a passage while discussing student discipline.

He reportedly said Black people can be easily offended and sometimes react "ignorantly."

Martin said he didn't intend to single out the Black community.