SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Wilson School Board on Monday announced that a special board workshop meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 9 to discuss the feasibility of building a new elementary school.
In February, prior to the pandemic crisis, the administration held public forums to present options for facility upgrades.
Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Cumberland County architectural firm, did a feasibility study in 2019.
Last November, the board learned a report revealed the district could see enrollments rise to over 100 new students over the next five years.
At the February forum, the administration presented six options for building upgrades, most of which included a recommendation to build a new elementary school.
Board member Michael Martin, chair of the finance committee, said the discussion will also tie into budget issues.
“The current budget deficits will be eye-opening for some people,” Martin said.
The workshop meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m., will also address potential renovations at Southern Middle School, the high school auditorium and upgrades to the softball and baseball fields.
In other business, the board:
- Voted to contract with New Story School for three special education students for the 2020-2021 school year at a cost of $380 per student, per day.
- Approved a transportation contract with the Twin Valley School District to have Twin Valley transport students living within the Wilson School District to Hilltop Prep School, Bryn Mawr, at a rate of $60.33 per student, per day. The agreement does not specify a specific number of students attending Hilltop.
- Heard Karen Troutman, director of public relations, report the district has launched an Instagram account to allow for a wider range of social media offerings. Troutman said the account was launched two weeks ago and currently has 450 followers.