SPRING TWP., Pa. – After months of hearing concerns and objections from parents, the Wilson School Board voted 7-2 Monday night to adopt an equity policy.
Board members Michael Martin and Jay Nigrini cast the dissenting votes.
The policy states that the district shall be committed to identifying and addressing barriers that create achievements and/or opportunity gaps for students.
It also states that the district will ensure that a student's educational achievement is neither predicted nor predetermined by explicit or implicit biases.
The policy will establish an equity council committee as a subgroup of the student services committee. Ir will be charged with conducting a regular districtwide educational equity audit.
Prior to the vote, Nigrini pointed out that when evaluating opportunity and achievement gaps, classroom size plays a factor.
"It's somewhat challenging from my standpoint that we will be obligated, based on classroom size, to take action regardless of cost," Nigrini said.
Martin shared the same concern.
"As written, the document has no control over costs," Martin said. "It states the district 'shall' and not 'consider.' Who is going to pay for this?"
Martin said the policy should be adjusted so that it gives control back to the board.
"I have a problem when white people sit around and try to correct something for minorities," Martin said. "Special interest groups are fracturing our education system. This is not what education should be."
During the public comment portion of the meeting several parents continued to oppose the policy.
Val Delp said the district cannot solve hate and discrimination with more hate and discrimination.
"I hope the 11,000-plus votes to not re-elect four of you was a wakeup call," Delp said. "Start listening to us, and start working with us again."
Jeff Giagnocavo said he likes seeing Wilson students excel, but he doesn't like how the board operates.
"This board seeks to violate civil rights," he said. "Please pass the equity policy because, in doing so, the board will be forced to address inequities it governs over. Passing it means you will have to own your own hypocrisy."
Chastity Santiago, who identified herself as a Hispanic mother, said equity of outcomes is a terrible idea.
"If you really cared about all children, focus on the needs to providing equal opportunities and celebrating exceptionalism," Santiago said. "I don't feel that any of our children see color or money; they see their friends."
She added, "While you sit here and pat yourselves on the back, know that what you think is great is stripping myself and my son of our dignity and our rights of personal responsibility."
Superintendent Richard Faidley said the policy does not include automatic costs to the district.
"The key point, as with all policies, it is able to be modified by the board through an ad hoc process," Faidley said. :In the event of expenditures for all students, those expenditures will come before the board."
The new policy also states that the district will address barriers to the recruitment, hiring, retention, development and promotion of district employees from diverse backgrounds within the community.