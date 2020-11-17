SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Wilson School Board voted 7-2 Monday night to allow winter and spring sports to continue as scheduled.
Board members Steph Kocher and Dr. Amy Kennedy strongly disagreed with the decision and cast the dissenting votes.
Dr. Richard Faidley, district superintendent, said the extracurricular committee had recommended putting the matter on the Dec. 7 meeting agenda to allow the administration time to gather additional information.
Faidley said by delaying a vote, students would have still been allowed to continue with practices, and Wilson would have a better understanding of how other Berks County districts will proceed with winter sports in light of COVID-19.
Board member Jay Nigrini said he wanted the board to address the matter immediately.
“It would be unfair to hundreds of student athletes by leaving them wondering for the next three weeks if they will have a season,” Nigrini said. “If the state shuts down, so be it; if the PIAA cancels [the winter season], let them. But considering what we have done [with safety protocols in the fall] and received rave reviews, I see no reason to change course at this point.”
Board member Ed Case said the district coaches and trainers did a fantastic job with safety precautions for fall sports.
“Why would we not want to be the role model and leader, similar to how we did this in the fall?” Case said. “I don’t know what has changed.”
“I think about the senior student athlete who may have been borderline with their sport; they really need their senior year and I don’t want that on my hands,” he added.
Kennedy said she completely disagreed because she believes in science.
“This is ridiculous because we're comparing apples and oranges,” Kennedy said. “Science says we are okay outside but science shows inside can pose a greater risk. It’s unfair to lump everything together. Having wrestling is kind of bananas, but playing baseball is a totally different thing.”
Kocher raised an issue with the rising COVID-19 numbers.
“Our current positivity rate for our staff members being tested is around 10%, and the community spread has seen a huge jump within our local zip codes," she said. “This is not something that is going to stay contained in our gyms or in our teams.”
Faidley said the district has demonstrated an excellent job with safety measures for the fall sports season.
“I support continuing our winter sports through the lens of Wilson coaches controlling those environments,” he said. Our student athletes will continue to participate in sports outside of the school environment if we don’t provide the opportunity.”
Faidley also reminded the board that the number of teen suicides has dramatically risen during the pandemic.
“The benefits of having kids participate outweighs the negative impact of not having them participate,” he said.
In other news, the board voted 8-1 to approve a contract agreement with Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Cumberland County architectural firm, for projects deemed necessary as a result of a feasibility study conducted by the firm in 2019.
In February, the administration held public forums to present options for facility upgrades based on that study.
Last November, the board learned a report revealed the district could see enrollments rise by more than 100 new students over the next five years.
The contract with the firm will include architectural work for two phases.
The first phase includes a new 700-student capacity elementary school and comprehensive additions and renovations at the high school.
Phase two includes comprehensive additions and renovations to Southern Middle School and renovations to West Middle School.
The district will pay the firm $7,500 for a site analysis for proposed locations for the elementary school, as well as 6% of future construction costs for renovations and 5.5% for new construction.
Board member Michael Martin voted against the contract, saying much of the data used in the feasibility study was supplied by the administration.
“That wasn’t the right way to do it,” Martin said. “For a project that will cost between $90 million and $100 million, a new study should be performed objectively and not have any input from the school.”
“I feel strongly about this as the credibility of the information is questionable,” Martin added. “We’re facing a $3 million deficit [for next year’s budget]. The plan is unwarranted in the present state.”
Nigrini agreed that Martin’s concerns are worthy of further discussion, but said the action does not commit the spending of any dollars for construction at this time.
“We need to at least move this ball farther down the road,” Nigrini said. “We’ve kicked this can around long enough. We need to have better information and figures by moving ahead with the services contract.”