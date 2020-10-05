As high unemployment numbers became just one of the side effects of the pandemic, for the Wilson School District, in an effort to better handle pandemic restrictions, they’ve increased staff.
“We hired additional staff at the elementary level and made some modifications to our schedule at the middle and secondary level,” Wilson School District Superintendent Richard Faidley said.
And they’ve changed how they approach substitute teachers, a first in the district, by already having subs on stand by, in the building at the middle and high school.
“What it does for the substitute is it provides some continuity some constant so they know exactly where they’re going every day so they don’t have to wake up early and wait for that phone call to come from a various school district,” Faidley said.
The district has also increased daily pay for its pool of retired teachers who may want to sub.
Keeping substitutes in house and close by is also an opportunity to evaluate teaching talent for the future.
“We get to know them on a much different level to get a good look at what kind of a teacher could they be and it’s almost like being able to see how their job performance is before a position were to open in our school district,” Faidley said.
District wide students are being socially distanced and split up into smaller groups. It’s been a challenging adjustment but educators are seeing a side effect that could prove beneficial in the long run during this pandemic.
“Students are getting more individual attention than they would have with larger class sizes," Faidley said. "So that is a silver lining and we look at that as a positive.”