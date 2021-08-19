SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School District reversed course on its previous health and safety plan and will now require masks for all students, staff and visitors.
The school board approved the revised plan at its Monday night meeting.
The change comes after the board voted in July to make masks optional in school buildings and on school buses.
The administration indicated the masking mandate is now warranted because Berks County has since moved into the "substantial" COVID-19 transmission level.
According to the newly approved plan, masks are required — regardless of vaccination status — in all district indoor spaces, including district transportation and child care facilities.
Given the change, the district is allowing parents to reconsider their previous decisions regarding the virtual schooling option and is accepting enrollment in the Wilson Virtual Academy until Aug. 19.