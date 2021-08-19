NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and northeast Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in east central Pennsylvania...Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. In northeast Pennsylvania...Carbon and Monroe. * Through Thursday morning. * Heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will move into the area this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible. This may lead to areas of flash flooding.