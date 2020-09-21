SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Wilson School Board voted Monday night to approve refinancing its current debt, with a maximum amount of $33 million.
The district has been working with Scott D. Kramer, managing director of RBC Capital Markets, to restructure its debt.
The debt is a result from bond issues from 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Kramer told the board it would be locking in the refinancing of $33 million at an interest rate of 1%.
“That is pretty fantastic and the district will realize about $900,000 in savings,” Kramer said.
Michael D. Vind, managing director of Financial S&Lutions, recommended the restructuring of the debt now, saying that the markets may become volatile over the next several months because of the presidential election.
In another matter, the board recognized students Cole Chmielewski, Sanchita Bhusari, McCord Peterson, Luke Kline and Colby Snyder for winning the Governor’s STEM competition, where the team was named 2020 grand champions.
Also Monday, the board voted to contract with the Schuylkill Valley School District to allow one Schuylkill Valley student to attend Wilson for the 2020-21 school year at a cost of $66,950.
The contract allows the student to receive a special education program not available at Schuylkill Valley.