SPRING TWP., Pa. - The Wilson School Board on Tuesday night approved adding athletic spectator capacity for each of its game venues to the district’s health and safety plan.
Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf relaxed restrictions on attendance at high school fall sporting events during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
But as part of the state’s revised guidance, Wolf said that the statewide gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors would still be in effect.
Board member Steph Kocher voted against the plan, and questioned why the district’s capacity limits exceeded the state’s numbers.
Wilson spectator capacity was set at 87 for the natatorium, 97 for Mack field, 366 for the high school gym and 609 for Gurski stadium.
Richard Faidley, district superintendent, said that the numbers are based on each venue being able to accommodate fans spread out with 6 feet of social distance.
“The information the governor presented is guidance,” Faidley said. “Our goal is to mitigate and create an environment where we can control the spread of COVID-19.”
Solicitor John Miravich further explained that the state House of Representatives has passed a bill allowing the issue of attendance to be determined by each school district.
Miravich said that the bill is expected to advance through the Senate by the end of this week.
“Even if the governor vetoes it, the current count in the Senate could override it,” Miravich said. “The school district is being more proactive and less political. His plan shows that this is the type of plan that will be acceptable when the smoke clears from what’s happening between the Legislature and the governor’s office.”
School board member Amy Kennedy questioned why the plan lacks details.
“I see numbers and drawings, but I see no plan of who will be allowed to attend and how to get people into and out of the stadium,” Kennedy said.
Faidley said that the approval of the plan is to only determine capacity.
“The protocols for individuals coming into our facilities and game management details will be coming within the next seven days,” Faidley said. “The final piece will be to make sure that as we move through the process, we have an effective communication pathway.
“We are going to adhere to mask wearing and 6-foot distancing, and individuals not in compliance with our safety plan will be asked to leave.”
Faidley said that the volume of spectators will most likely only be an issue at Gurksi stadium during home football games.
In a related matter, the board approved the metrics that would be used should it ever become necessary to transition from in-person classes to virtual learning because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
Administration officials said that the metrics would be based on the county’s COVID-19 numbers and on individual district buildings, rather than utilizing ZIP codes.
Faidley explained that within the district, ZIP codes stretch across multiple municipalities.
“It (using ZIP codes to identify outbreaks) would be extremely unreliable if there where clusters in some ZIP code area, which would include some places not within the Wilson attendance areas,” Faidley said. “We felt it was necessary to look at individual schools because we could have a situation at one school and nothing happening at the others.”
Faidley said it is unlikely that Wilson would have to do a mass quarantine within the district.
“The metrics we came up with are supported by the medical professionals,” he added.