Wilson Southern Middle School
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Some students in the Wilson School District will attend all of their classes online this week due to "positive and presumed positive cases" of COVID-19.

The district said Monday that it has closed Wilson Southern Middle School for the week so that it can clean the building and perform contact tracing.

All sports and extracurricular activities are also canceled.

Officials have not said how many cases of the coronavirus they have identified at Wilson Southern.

The district's other schools are continuing with their normal schedules.

