SPRING TWP., Pa. — A Wilson High School student made it his mission to coordinate a donation drive for those serving overseas.
"It's awesome that our community has this much outreach and this much support of this program," said Anthony Fiore, a sophomore at Wilson High School.
Fiore is a youth ambassador for Keystone Military Families. He helped coordinate a donation drive with the Pennsylvania State Police to collect items for troops overseas during the holidays.
"At Keystone Military Families, we send care packages during the holidays and we call it 'Stockings for Soldiers' to bring them a touch of home," Fiore said.
After a two-year hiatus, they wanted this year to be bigger than ever.
"We asked different branches what they're all hoping for, and all the items here that were donated are all things that they asked us to send over," said Trooper Ethan Brownback with PSP's Reading-based Troop L.
The donations include items like snacks, gum, hot chocolate, hand sanitizer, and energy shots.
"Being a marine myself, I know how lonely it can be to not be able to make it home for the holidays," Brownback shared. "I really hope that our servicemen and women overseas are blessed by these care packages that we're sending to them."
PSP Troop L along with the Wilson School District donated more than 500 pounds of food and more than $4,000 to the Stockings for Soldiers campaign.
"I think we've packed over 9,000 stockings already," Fiore said, "and we're hoping to do another 1,000 to 2,000 after the donations from Wilson and the state police."