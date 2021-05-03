SPRING TWP., Pa. – The Wilson School Board on Monday accepted a $5,000 sun shade grant from the Pennsylvania of Academy of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery (PAD).
The 2020 grant was awarded to the Whitfield Elementary School as a result of Sydney Woods, a former Whitfield student and current sixth grader at West Middle School, being chosen for a winning essay to PAD.
The grant will be used to add shade sails to the playgrounds and to plant an additional tree for protection from the sun at Whitfield Elementary School.
In other business, the board voted to approve:
The resignation of Stephen Burnham as principal at Southern Middle School. Burnham has accepted the position of assistant superintendent for the Conrad Weiser School District.
The appointment of Phillip Cogdill as special education supervisor at an annual salary of $97,132. The administrative role was recently created as a new position for the district.
The purchase of bleachers for the high school fields project from Stadium Solutions Inc., Butler, in the amount of $43,135, with an installation cost of $14,430. The intention is to have the bleachers installed for the 2021 graduation ceremony on June 5.
Making June 3, 2021, a half-day of school for students, with an 11 a.m. dismissal for secondary students and an 11:45 a.m. dismissal for elementary students.