UNION TWP., Pa. - A wind-fueled fire damaged a home in Berks County on Friday.

Firefighters were dispatched around 9:30 a.m. to the 1700 block of East Main Street (Route 724) in Union Township, about two miles east of Birdsboro.

The first calls to 911 reported flames coming from the roof of the home.

Investigators told 69 News that it appears the fire started beneath an outside awning, and the wind helped the flames spread into the walls and the attic.

The newly-bought home, which was being renovated prior to its owner moving in, is a total loss, according to Birdsboro-Union Fire Marshal Robert Erb.

No one was injured.

