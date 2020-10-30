READING, Pa. - Rev. Bruce Alick is praying for the health and safety of his congregation as if it's up to God, but he's working as if it's up to him.
"A pastor is a shepherd," said Alick. "That's what a shepherd does."
Some Reading churches, including his Zion Baptist Church near 2nd and Washington Streets, opened back up for limited, in-person worship last month, but with winter weather soon bearing down, churches won't be able to reduce COVID-19 transmission by keeping windows and doors open.
"This is a small window we have when we can kind of see each other and get together and worship," said Alick.
While that window is open, they're not going to squander their sanctuary.
"We do temperature checks when people come in the door," said Alick. "We've also installed new hand sanitizers. We also give out masks as people come in."
But even the most faithful have fallen victim, as one other local church pastor knows all too well.
Rev. Jerry Jones is the Pastor of St. John's Missionary Baptist Church on South 7th Street. He recently lost a friend and fellow member of his congregation to COVID-19.
"He was a deacon, he was a close friend of mine," said Jones.
His church has suspended services. As the church eyes a return soon, Jones asks his members to trust God.
"We don't have any control over the COVID, but we serve a God that does," said Jones. "I encourage them to stay strong in the Lord, keep the faith, don't be discouraged, God is still in control."