KUTZTOWN, Pa. -- A 60 year-old competition for a college scholarship is hosted its final show this weekend.

The Berks County Outstanding Young Woman program was at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Kutztown High School

Girls competed in several categories for a $3,500 prize.

Winners from this year's program:

  • Keystone Award - Tetje Williamson, Oley
  • Interview - Claire Hinkle, Wilson
  • Scholarship and Achievement - Aashveen Randhawa - Exeter
  • Performing Arts - Claire Hinkle - Wilson
  • Aerobics and Fitness - Olivia Rosa - Berks Catholic
  • Presence and Performance - Julia Perella
  • 3rd Runner Up - Aashveen Randhawa - Exeter
  • 2nd Runner Up - Francesca Snyder - Fleetwood
  • 1st Runner Up - Andrea Campbell - Boyertown
  • Berk's County Outstanding Young Women 2023 - Claire Hinkle - Wilson

Officials say that this will be the final competition due to declining support and volunteers.

