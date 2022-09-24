KUTZTOWN, Pa. -- A 60 year-old competition for a college scholarship is hosted its final show this weekend.
The Berks County Outstanding Young Woman program was at 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Kutztown High School
Girls competed in several categories for a $3,500 prize.
Winners from this year's program:
- Keystone Award - Tetje Williamson, Oley
- Interview - Claire Hinkle, Wilson
- Scholarship and Achievement - Aashveen Randhawa - Exeter
- Performing Arts - Claire Hinkle - Wilson
- Aerobics and Fitness - Olivia Rosa - Berks Catholic
- Presence and Performance - Julia Perella
- 3rd Runner Up - Aashveen Randhawa - Exeter
- 2nd Runner Up - Francesca Snyder - Fleetwood
- 1st Runner Up - Andrea Campbell - Boyertown
- Berk's County Outstanding Young Women 2023 - Claire Hinkle - Wilson
Officials say that this will be the final competition due to declining support and volunteers.