MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – As another pre-storm shiver sets in, so does the winter forecast fatigue.
"I can't wait for it to be over," said Stephanie Medina from Muhlenberg Township. "I think every year it keeps getting worse."
"Just the traffic in general," said Tank Felton of Reading. "The weather, the commute, everything. The ice on the road. Sometimes it might be foggy."
Whatever the impending storm's impact, many hope it's one of the last.
"I'm really ready for spring," Felton said.
As weary winter grocery shoppers think spring, utility crews from Virginia could be seen coming into Reading ahead of the storm.
"A number of them are going to Reading, to Berks County," said Todd Meyers, spokesperson for the FirstEnergy network of electric companies, of which Met-Ed is a part. "A number of them are going to York, and from there they can fan out to where ever they're needed."
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation crews also spent the day pretreating roadways. Met-Ed says it will be keeping tabs on the overnight weather event and are encouraging people to take the necessary precautions.
"The potential for icing looks like it's worse in your Berks area and sort of the southern Lebanon County, York County, Lancaster County," Meyers said.
If you see any trees on wires or low hanging wires you are asked to contact Met-Ed.
"An ice storm is the worst kind of storm that can face a utility," Meyers said, due to the tremendous amount of weight ice can add to lines and tree limbs.