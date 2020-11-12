Cold nights could lead to empty dining rooms. Each day that passes is another day closer to frigid winter weather -- something that will undoubtedly freeze more business for restaurants that rely on outdoor seating.
"I don't know if I expect to do a whole lot this winter," said Mark Klinger, co-owner of three Klinger's Pubs locations in Berks County, including the flagship restaurant on Carsonia Avenue in Lower Alsace Township. "It would cost so much money for heaters, and with us not making money right now, it doesn't make sense to put money in when we're already losing more - as much as we can afford."
Klinger said depending on any new restrictions the state may hand down, his pubs may go back to take-out only.
"We're expecting to have some more mitigations coming soon," he said. "[It's] probably going to limit our business even more than what it is."
Another local hotspot, Oakbrook Brewing Company in southwest Reading, also won't be putting up a tent outside. Owner Kyle Neuheimer told 69 News the brew hall will remain open-air, with heaters blasting warmth to customers.
Oakbrook, like Klinger's and other places, will rely on regulars to stay afloat.
Hamid Chaudhry's Wyomissing Restaurant and Bakery on Penn Avenue has outdoor seating and will have heaters available, but no tent. Chaudhry said he realizes not everyone will cozy up to that.
"Our seniors -- they're uncomfortable outside," said Chaudhry. "The problem with the tents... it doesn't do the job."
He said whatever business his restaurant does get will be what keeps it warm through the storm.
"The key is," said Chaudhry, "you make the customer feel comfortable."