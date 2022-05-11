READING, Pa. – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, homicide rates involving a firearm went up nearly 35% from 2019 to 2020, with suicides also remaining high across the country.
"It's very sad to hear those numbers, and it kind of pauses you to say, 'OK, what can we do as an organization to really reach out into the community?'" said Christopher Winters, with Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
The reports say guns were involved in nearly 80% of all homicides and over half of all suicides in 2020, this all occurring as the pandemic began to spread across the country.
"It's got to be a countywide effort that we realize that we are fighting a battle against violence as its own epidemic," Winters said.
As these latest numbers are released — behind the Olivet Boys & Girls Club Pandora Park location — Reading Police are trying to reach out to young people at an early age, to try to lower the numbers with the department's Police Youth Academy.
"It's a lot. I was raised in the city — I went to Reading High," said Deputy Chief Javier Ruiz with the Reading Police Department, "so I have a vast interest in the city."
"There is another way to handle your anger, other than resorting to violence so quickly," said Meaghan Bausher, program coordinator.
With the Reading Police Youth Academy program in its infancy, those involved are hoping to increase numbers in the months ahead.
"If I could get 20 kids off the streets and have them join, and then maybe next year, increase it to 40 kids, and the following year, 60," Ruiz said, "that'll be great."
The CDC says the gun homicide rates are consistently highest among men and boys. That's why police and the club are looking to reach them more directly with positive, engaging activities like the academy.
"A lot of it comes just from giving them positive interactions," Bausher said, "giving them something they can do beyond what a lot of their counterparts do."