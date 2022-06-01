HAMBURG, Pa. – It's a hot day for a hike.
"I brought three water bottles today for the hike, and I went through two of them already, so yeah, it's definitely something to be aware of," said Isaac Martin, an avid hiker out for a walk.
Water isn't the only resource you should have, especially when hiking the Appalachian Trail, which runs through a portion of land that Hamburg Police cover.
"We have specific jurisdiction on 3,500 acres up there," said Chief Anthony Kuklinski with Hamburg Police. “We have jurisdiction in Greenwich Township, Albany Township."
Even with good cell phone service with a tower nearby, it can be easy to get lost quickly. Hamburg PD Covers two popular spots — the Pinnacle and Pulpit Rock.
"Stay on the designated trails," Kuklinski said. "All of the grounds that are in Hamburg the trail is marked. The United States Department of the Interior maintains that part of the trail."
Police are also encouraging people to pay attention to posted safety guidelines at all access points, including at the watershed and reservoir.
"We have an open reservoir up there, with a waterfall," Kuklinski. "That is not for swimming. It is posted, and folks will be arrested if they're caught in the reservoir. It's our drinking water."
With Appalachian Trail hiking season underway, police want people to be prepared.
"Make sure you have an extra battery for your phone to charge your system up," Kuklinski. "Good hard-bottom boots for hiking. Dress accordingly."