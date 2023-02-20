HARRISBURG, Pa. - From regular, to special.

"It was a regular session," said PA Rep. Jamie Barton. "We got called back, and then it got switched Friday afternoon to special session."

For a state House still very much divided.

"I vowed that the House would consider no other legislation until we provided that relief to survivors," said State House Speaker Mark Rozzi.

"I don't believe this is a very good law. This doesn't mean I'm supportive of sex offenders," said Barton. "They're awful people."

As Rozzi continues to push for removing the statute of limitations for survivors of child sex abuse, his bipartisan work group recently finished a statewide tour to talk to voters.

"Who want to see Harrisburg fixed," Rozzi said. "Their concerns were thoughtful. Their suggestions valid."

But first, two freshman lawmakers who represent parts of Berks County are getting caught up on the rules.

"I appreciate that everyone's input is welcomed," said PA Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz. "That we're actually going to sit and discuss and go article by article item by item in terms of rules and what makes sense so that we can come to some type of agreement before we get to work."

"We are told that will take place tomorrow. If that does, my guess is that Speaker Rozzi will call us to session, establish rules, vote on those rules and then possibly move right to the statute of limitations on child sex abuse," Barton explained.

But could there be even more delay?

"There's a reason we've been on recess from January until now and that's because there's a special election that took place," Barton said.

That special election has not yet been certified, and state lawmakers have a lot of work to do.