KUTZTOWN, Pa. - At Kutztown University, criminal justice students were able to get an up-close look at what it's like to be a police officer.

"They come in; they speak to our club. Many of the students use this for great connections to get out into the real world," said Ana Fratanduono, president of the university's criminal justice association.

Fratanduono said there are around 250 criminal justice majors at Kutztown University. The club hosts speakers from the field to come in and talk about their careers. This time, students heard from members of the Reading Police Department.

"It helps a lot just with connections here, a lot of students like internships, so they can either do it in school or the summer," said Fratanduono.

Lieutenant Lance Lillis has been with the department since 1998 and is a Kutztown University graduate himself.

"So, it's kind of near and dear to me to come here and try to recruit the next wave, the next generation of officers," said Lillis.

On March 11th, the Reading Police will be having a test to recruit new members. Lillis said the department has had trouble recruiting the last couple of years.

"When I took this test in '98, I think I took the test with 488 guys and that was for 22 positions. Now, I would be hailed as a hero if I get 100 people there to take the test," Lillis said.

He wants people to know they can have a good career.

"I try to explain to everyone that I've had an amazing career, I've had what I would consider a more productive and fun career then even your average officer," said Lieutenant Lillis.