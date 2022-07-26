READING, Pa - A sports and entertainment arena can seem like a quiet, cavernous place in the mid-afternoon.

But soon it will be filled with activity.

The slate of shows and events keeps piling up at the Santander Arena in Reading, as they've never had four arena shows in August, and they are in need of help.

A job fair will take place on the concourse at the arena from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

"Fans are coming out, we have a ton of shows,” said Steve Calka, Food and Beverage Director for the arena. “We are staying busy it seems like the public is looking to interact more and be out and we are looking to staff accordingly.

"We're gonna be hiring for all our food and beverage positions inside of the arena, that'll be suites and concessions.”

Those behind the food and beverage department at the arena say they're looking to hire 60 positions and even if you can't make it out to the job fair this week, you can still go on their website."

"We are looking to fill our roster for our upcoming season for all of our concerts,” Calka said.

Maybe you work during the day and are looking to make some extra cash, while being around a concert environment. With talk of a recession looming, this could be the perfect time.

"Extra money in the pocket is a good thing and we are here to help supply that,” Calka said.

Things have changed a lot over the past few years due to the pandemic, including the move to an entirely cashless system -- but fans are hungry for shows -- and for food and beverages in the weeks and months ahead.

“We are looking for cooks, dishwashers, utility, runners bartenders,” said Calka.