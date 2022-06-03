READING, Pa. – Another Memorial Day has come and gone.
"The week leading up to it," Doug Graybill said, "you start dwelling on — it's what Memorial Day is all about — comrades that were killed in action."
But the pain the somber ceremonies pull out remains.
"I've been at memorial services in Vietnam, Lebanon and Grenada," recalled Doug Graybill.
Doug and his wife, Liz Graybill, are the vet couple behind the nonprofit Veterans Making A Difference, and they strive every day to help vets in our community. Recent rising numbers of veteran suicides, though, are tough to take.
"They can come to the Paul R. Gordon Veterans Social Center in Reading. Socialize with other veterans," said Liz Graybill. "They can reach out to the VA."
"Lebanon VA Hospital — I've taken many veterans over the years up to the psych ward up there," Doug Graybill said. "Some veterans I've had up there three or four times in the past."
Suicides among female veterans are also on the rise, and Liz Graybill spoke to the specific challenges they face.
"Being a female in the military, I guess, like any other job you have to prove yourself," Liz Graybill said, "and I guess being a female, you got to sometimes prove yourself more that you can do it, 'cause it's physical, it's demanding."
The couple points to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and seeing the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war as triggers.
They're urging vets and their family members to seek help and take advantage of resources available.
"Call somebody," Doug Graybill said. "Don't wait."
"Reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness," Liz Graybill said. "It's a sign of strength, and they need to know they're not alone."
Veterans and their loved ones in need of help can contact the Veterans Crisis Line, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 1-800-273-8255.