NEW MORGAN, Pa. – An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a security guard in southern Berks County. It happened in August 2022 when two security guards were patrolling a private lot on Quarry Road in New Morgan.
69 News was there when the accused shooter was taken from the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in handcuffs. David Hartsook, 34, of York, had nothing to say when questioned about the fatal shooting of a security guard.
Hartsook is charged with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the shooting death of 37-year-old Troy Rickenbach. Rickenbach was one of two security guards shot while patrolling the private lot.
The other guard was wounded, but survived.
"We were left with very, very little evidence," said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.
Adams says the odds of finding the suspect were not in their favor.
"This is in the middle of nowhere and in the middle of the night," Adams said while describing the location of the shooting.
Adams says Rickenbach approached a suspicious vehicle when he noticed someone hiding inside. Police allege Hartsook opened fire. Adams says Hartsook was surveying the area for one thing.
"He was casing this area to steal catalytic converters," said Adams. "That is clearly what we believe is the motive."
A composite sketch of the shooter was released shortly after the shooting, but it still took nine months to make an arrest. Adams says it took following many leads, including a tip based off the sketch and ballistics evidence, to get the arrest.
"We were able to follow the leads and identify the firearm," he continued.
69 News previously spoke with Rickenbach's family, including his twin brother, who said they were all praying for this day.
"I am thankful that we are able to bring some closure to the victim's family," Adams said when asked about the victim's family.
Hartsook was arrested in York and brought to Berks County. Police say it's possible he was involved in other catalytic converter thefts in the area, and they are investigating.
Hartsook is currently awaiting arraignment and could face life in prison.