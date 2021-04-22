It's a now two-decades long conflict that has involved the loss of thousands of lives, and President Biden says he's hoping for a complete exit by September 11.
"I feel an obligation, as a member of Congress who serves on the Armed Services Committee, to also make sure that I'm asking the right questions of the president," said U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan.
Houlahan, a veteran herself who represents part of Berks County, says there is a lot to take into account with a major withdrawal.
"We also have to be very, very thoughtful about the consequences within that part of the world and also around the world in general with our resources and our assets," she said.
As those consequences are considered, the father of a Schuylkill County man who gave the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan is sharing his thoughts on the withdrawal.
"I think we have done everything that we possibly could to help the Afghan people out," said Jay Jones. "But now it's time for them to take care of things themselves."
His son, Orwigsburg native and Special Forces Capt. Jason Jones, was killed in June 2014 in Afghanistan. Since then, a base stands named in his honor. Now soldiers will leave that base and others like it.
"We look at Jason's contribution over there as part of bringing us to this day," the father said. "He was part of the endless war."
It's a contribution made by Capt. Jones and thousands of others that many can't fully fathom — but his father says this news does provide a greater sense of closure.
"I think that that goal of Jason's and the rest of the servicemen who served there, I think that goal has been reached," Jay Jones said. "And we feel very gratified that Jason was a part of bringing a better life to the Afghan people."