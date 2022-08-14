READING, Pa. — Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home on Saturday, when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home. He told us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called.

"So, I ran out when I had seen the smoke," Melendez recalled. "I went out and tried to kick down the door to see if anyone was in there."

He said he was on the phone with dispatchers at the time.

"It was just terrible, man. Big, black ball of smoke just grew big," said Melendez.

The call came in around 4:40 p.m. Dep. Chief Tom Kemery said officials quickly struck a second alarm.

"It was an all hands working scenario and expanding very quickly," Kemery said.

Neighbors said the smoke could be seen from a distance.

"I was in the backyard, and I said to my mom, when I said, 'Look, it's a fire in the house, and you could see the smoke," said Xavier River.

"Like so fast, everything was dark smoke," said Rubi Vasquez.

RFD officials said eight homes were affected, three of which are uninhabitable.

"It's sad. Now, they got to rebuild everything," Melendez said. "They lost everything. Now, they have to rebuild back."