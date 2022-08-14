READING, Pa. -- Alex Melendez said he was watching television inside his Reading home when flames broke out in the area of Cedar Street, directly across from his home.

He tells us he did not know what was unfolding until his brother called.

"So, I ran out when I had seen the smoke. I went out and tried to kick down the door to see if anyone was in there," said Melendez.

He said he was on the phone with dispatchers as he tried kicking down the door to see if anyone was inside.

"It was just terrible, man. Big, black ball of smoke just grew big," said Melendez.

The call came in around 4:40 p.m. Deputy Chief Tom Kemery said the fire went right to a second alarm.

"It was an all hands working scenario and expanding very quickly," said Reading Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Kemery.

Neighbors said the smoke could be seen from a distance.

"I was in the backyard and I said to my mom when I said look it's a fire in the house and you could see the smoke," said Xaver River.

"Like so fast, everything was dark smoke," said Rubi Vasquez.

The Fire Department said eight homes were affected, three of which they tell us are uninhabitable.

"It's sad now they got to rebuild everything. They lost everything, now they have to rebuild back," said Melendez.