READING, Pa. - The Wolf Administration is highlighting a plan to make college more affordable for thousands of students.
Members of the Wolf Administration joined educators and students at Reading Area Community College on Friday.
Governor Tom Wolf hopes to offer a new scholarship program that will help fill roles in the fields of healthcare and education.
A media release writes, through his $200 million Nellie Bly proposal, Gov. Wolf hopes to offer scholarships to students who attend either a community college or Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education institution.
The program would prioritize students pursuing degrees with high-workforce needs such as teachers, mental health counselors, school nurses and psychologists.
The Nellie Bly Scholarship Program will be funded by both the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the Race Horse Development Trust Fund. It would support student tuition and relevant costs of attendance.
Students who take advantage of the program must stay in Pennsylvania to live and work for the same number of years that they received the scholarship benefit.