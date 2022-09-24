MUHLENBURG TWP., Pa. -- A Wolf Administration Official visited a Berks school to discuss tax credits.

They stopped by Rearview Christian Learning Center in Muhlenberg Township Friday.

It comes as the government is using $25,000,000 in a new child tax credit program for next year's budget.

The Department of Education official said over 220,000 families in the commonwealth have needed help from the Child Tax Credit, and it's good for both the kids and parents.

"It also helps support working families being able to get to their jobs to have confidence in the program that their putting their children at as being a healthy and safe environment," said Tracey Campanini from the Office of Child Development and Early Learning Deputy Secretary.

Rearview Christian Learning Center is one of several schools that has received increased funding for Pre-K programs.