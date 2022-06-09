EXETER TWP., Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf said the state is doing everything it can to help increase baby formula production amid a nationwide shortage.
Wolf announced an $8.25 million investment in ByHeart, a new formula manufacturer in Exeter Township, Berks County.
He said the investment will help increase capacity and hiring so ByHeart can feed 500,000 more babies within two years.
"We are in a period of unprecedented demand, and are incredibly proud to be in a position – as both the first new infant formula manufacturer to be registered by the FDA in 15 years, and as a company dedicated to farm-to-formula oversight and quality – to be able to pull levers to increase capacity and scale as quickly as possible to support parents during this challenging time," said Mia Funt, ByHeart co-founder and president, in a news release.
The announcement comes about a week after Wolf and other Pennsylvania leaders and lawmakers visited the newly-opened facility to tout an initial $1.75 million investment.
ByHeart's CEO and co-founder also met virtually with President Joe Biden and the leaders of other formula-makers to discuss ways to address the formula shortage.
The company is selling through its website, byheart.com.
The investment money comes from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).