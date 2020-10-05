HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on President Trump to declare a major disaster for Berks and eight other counties in southeastern Pennsylvania that were severely impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias in August.
"My request today includes not only public assistance for government to pay for costs associated with its response and repairs, but also individual assistance for homeowners who need federal assistance to help them on their path to recovery," Wolf said Monday.
Isaias packed quite a punch in Berks. Many homes and vehicles were damaged by flooding and downed trees. Some people also found themselves in need of being rescued from floodwater.
In order to request public assistance, the state overall must have met a threshold of $19,688,687. Estimated costs associated with Isaias total more than $27.6 million, officials said.
In addition to Berks, the governor's request is for Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton and Philadelphia counties.
"The damage assessment and validation processes, which are for the first time being conducted virtually due to the [COVID-19] pandemic, are ongoing and I have the option of adding other counties as we learn more," Wolf said.
If the governor's request is approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reimburse local, county, and state governments as well as certain nonprofits up to 75% of the costs incurred on eligible expenses.
An individual assistance declaration could make available to residents a variety of programs to assist in their recovery needs, officials said.
Wolf submitted his request as President Trump prepared to leave Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he spent the past three nights undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.