Teachers and vaccines school coronavirus covid-19 generic graphic

Governor Tom Wolf is making a stop in Berks County on Monday.

He's set to tour the Berks County Intermediate Unit to discuss vaccine distribution for teachers and school staff, as the push to get students back in school continues to ramp up.

The state is working with Pennsylvania's IUs to administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to school employees who want it.

